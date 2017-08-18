Ford CEO talks self-driving strategy

Ford (NYSE:F) CEO Jim Hackett gave a measured outlook on the future of mobility and self-driving technology at the company's City of Tomorrow event in San Francisco.

"When you paint the robots as perfect and humans as imperfect, we've made a big mistake," said Hackett. "If you think about a vehicle that can drive anywhere, anytime, in any circumstance, cold, rain — that’s longer than 2021. And every manufacturer will tell you that," he adds in an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle.

The exec is in the middle of a 100-day review of Ford that includes working out strategy on autonomous vehicle development, AI and ride-sharing services. Based on his comments yesterday, it appers Ford plans to play it down the middle and be ready for whichever direction the auto industry turns.