Digitimes: Apple Watch will ship 20M units next year

Digitimes sources in the supply chain for the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Watch say that 4.5M units should ship in Q4, bringing the 2017 total up to 15M units.

The suppliers expect Watch shipments to rise an additional 5M next year for a total of 20M.

The first Apple Watch only shipped 5M units in 2015, its year of release. The Apple Watch Series 2, which upgraded with GPS, will represent most of the sales for this year since the new model won’t release until Q4.

The Series 3 will likely have cellular connectivity for the first time through an embedded SIM, which would make it possible to not tether the Watch to an iPhone for the first time.

But overall wearable shipments have shown some weakness with Xiaomi and Fitbit both losing some ground in smart bands.

Previously: Apple Watch reportedly nearing mass production for Q4 shipment (Aug. 17)