Medivir launches study of birinapant/Keytruda combo in treatment-resistant tumors

Enrollment is underway in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial assessing Medivir AB's (OTC:MVRBF) birinapant, in combination with Merck's KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), in patients with treatment-resistant solid tumors.

The first stage of the single-arm, open-label trial will determine the recommended dose for the second stage.

Medivir is conducting the study while Merck is supplying product.

Birinapant is an SMAC-mimetic (Second Mitochondria-Derived Activator of Caspases) that binds to proteins called Inhibitor of Apoptosis proteins, or IAPs, that suppress apoptosis (cell death). Medivir obtained the rights from TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals in November 2016.

Previously: Medivir acquires two clinical-stage oncology programs from TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals for up to $238M (Nov. 2, 2016)