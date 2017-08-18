Chevron drops tax appeal on Australia transfer pricing

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) withdraws its appeal to Australia's High Court over a disputed A$340M (US$268) tax bill, leaving in place a landmark court ruling on loan transfer pricing that could affect other multinational companies operating in the country.

The size of the settlement is not disclosed, but CVX says it is not expected to have a material impact on the company's YTD results.

The end of the appeal means a court ruling remains in place which found CVX had underpaid taxes by setting up a A$2.5B inter-company credit facility offshore with an abnormally high interest rate, effectively lowering its taxable income within Australia.