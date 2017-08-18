Dave & Buster’s announces refinancing

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) announces that it closed a five-year $800M senior credit facility.

The facility consists of a $300M senior secured first lien term loan A in addition to a $500M revolver.

The terms of the amended credit agreement increase D&B's borrowing capacity to $800M and extend the term by two years to 2022. The interest rate will be 25 basis points lower.

"This opportunistic refinancing provides Dave & Buster’s with greater capacity and increased flexibility to continue to invest in our business, while returning value to shareholders. We’ve also taken advantage of current market conditions to lower our borrowing costs,” says CFO Brian Jenkins.

Source: Press Release