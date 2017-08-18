United Rentals catches upgrade after Neff add-on

Stifel Nicolaus upgrades United Rentals (NYSE:URI) to Buy after factoring in the acquisition of Neff.

"We believe the Neff acquisition, much like the similarly sized NES bolt-on deal from earlier in the year, leaves URI better positioned to capitalize on favorable demand trends going forward," writes analysts Stanley Elliott.

"With our expectations that construction markets will remain healthy beyond 2018, we believe the additional scale along with URI’s improving operations positions the company to outperform," he adds.

Stifel assigns a price target of $133 to URI.