Whistleblower charges CCI with defrauding New York over fees

A whistleblower lawsuit charges Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) with defrauding New York State by diverting carrier fees that it was supposed to split with the state into its own pockets.

The company has an exclusive deal with the New York State Police to run its phone towers on public land, under which it's ultimately to split with the state the user fees it gets from wireless carriers (as much as $25,000 per month per carrier).

The suit charges that Crown's unit entered side deals to use the sites without providing the state's share, and that CCI filed monthly reports showing its subsidiary was the only user of the antenna sites.

Crown denies it engaged in misconduct with respect to the contract or the state; its deal expires this month.