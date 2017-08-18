Bad bet on gas prices behind Goldman's lame Q2 trading results - WSJ

To review, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) reported a Q2 earnings beat, but trading revenue fell 40% Y/Y, including the worst-ever quarter for the commodities unit.

Behind that was more than a $100M loss on a bet that gas prices in the Marcellus Shale would rise with the building of new pipelines to carry the product out - they instead fell sharply.

The loss brings into question Goldman's commitment to commodities trading - something all of its peers have mostly exited. Goldman, in fact, is the only U.S. bank among the top 10 gas traders in North America.

Source: Liz Hoffman at the WSJ