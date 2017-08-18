Cousins and partner lease up Atlanta office property

A 224K square-foot Class A office development, 8000 Avalon is now 93% leased (up from 73% at the end of Q2), thanks to a new 10-year lease totaling 43.8K square feet with SAP.

The development broke ground in March 2016, and opened 60 days ago. Cousins' (NYSE:CUZ) partner in the $73M project is international real estate firm Hines. The JV between the two recently exercised its option to purchase the only remaining office pad at Avalon, with plans to begin construction once meaningful pre-leasing is achieved.

Source: Press Release