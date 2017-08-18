Report: NBC's daily Snapchat show thriving

NBC's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) daily news program on Snapchat Discover (NYSE:SNAP) has drawn more than 29M unique viewers in less than a month in action, Axios reports.

Comcast shares are up 2.5% in light premarket trade so far.

The program, Stay Tuned, is pulling an audience that is mostly young (more than 60% under 25) and frequent (more than 40% are watching at least three times weekly). It's hard to compare to television, though; Snapchat uses its own measurement that counts a video being opened as a view.

It drew 1M subs within two and a half weeks of launch, making it one of Snapchat's fastest-growing programs.