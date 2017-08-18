CenturyLink +1.9%; Corvex boosts stake to 6.6%, reports call options

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) is up 1.9% in light premarket action, pacing big telecom movers, followiong a filing showing that Keith Meister and Corvex reported a boosted stake in the company.

The stake was raised to 6.6% from a previous 5.6%, a purchase of about $510.8M.

Corvex also reported call options referencing an aggregate of 4M shares with an exercise price of $28 expiring Oct. 20; call options referencing 8M shares with an exercise price of $30 expiring Oct. 20; and call options referencing 5M shares with an exercise price of $23 expiring Jan. 19.