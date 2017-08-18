Reuters: AngloGold revives plan to spin off South Africa mines

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) is considering a spinoff of its South African assets from the rest of its portfolio, Reuters reports, three years after shareholders revolted against a similar move.

AU is looking at listing its international assets - which include gold mines in Western Australia and Brazil - in London, while the South African assets - some of which would be sold as part of the plan, possibly to Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY) - will remain in the existing Johannesburg listing, according to the report.

A spinoff could boost AU's credit rating, which like other South African miners is trading at a discount to its international peers due to domestic political instability and concerns over a stronger rand.