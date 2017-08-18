Sports retail in a tailspin after Foot Locker earnings dud

Sports retail is in a tailspin after weak results from Foot Locker and Hibbett Sports. Foot Locker CEO Richard Johnson pointed to the limited availability of "innovative" new products and warned that soft industry dynamics will continue for the balance of the year.

Both Foot Locker and Hibbett posted weak sales and issued disappointing guidance amid what they called industry-wide pressures.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is down 3.60% premarket, while Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is off 2.81% . Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) has peeled off 8.17% . Beat-up Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shed another 2.67% . Over in Germany, Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) is down 1.45% .

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is down 20.55% and Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) slumps 14.35% to put both stocks at multi-year lows.

