Foxconn's Wisconsin plant one step closer to approval

Foxconn’s (OTCPK:HNHAF, OTCPK:HNHAY) plan for a Wisconsin plant passed its second checkpoint with state lawmakers with three more to go.

A jobs and economy committee approved the plan already and the state assembly has now voted to approve.

The State Senate still needs to vote for approval, followed by a vote from the joint finance committee, and then Governor Scott Walker has to sign to finalize.

The plant, which will likely make larger panels for TVs and monitors, would receive subsidies so generous Wisconsin might not profit from the factory for 25 years.

