Foot Locker earnings call highs and lows

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) says on its earnings call that it plans to close more stores than anticipated this year.

Margins rate are expected to head lower as merchandise margins weaken and SG&A expenses weigh. EPS is seen falling 20% to 30% in the second half.

Execs said they will consider an accelerated share repurchase program to boost investor returns. Cash sitting overseas and Foot Locker's revolver could be tapped.

Sales of the Jordan brand slowed in North America.

Looking ahead, Foot Locker still thinks "innovative" products can boost demand in the second half and into 2018. Interestingly, vendors selling on Amazon aren't considered a major threat by Foot Locker due to their focus on the lower end of the market. On the Nike-Amazon relationship, Foot Locker stresses that consumers still want physical contact with premium shoes in their shopping experience.

Shares of Foot Locker are down 23.35% to $36.39 to sit at less than half of their 52-week high.

Source: Foot Locker earnings webcast

Previously: Foot Locker down on lower comp and earnings miss (Aug. 18)

Previously: Foot Locker misses by $0.28, misses on revenue (Aug. 18)

Previously: Sports retail in a tailspin after Foot Locker earnings dud (Aug. 18)