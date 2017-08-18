AT&T mulls sale of home security business - Reuters

AT&T (NYSE:T) got into the home security business with Digital Life in 2013. It's estimated to have 400K-500K customers, and accounted for just a small fraction of AT&T's $160B-plus revenue in 2016. According to Reuters' sources, the operation could garner nearly $1B in a sale.

That would hardly make a dent in paring AT&T's $144B in debt (not to mention the $85B pending acquisition of Time Warner), but the sale of Digital Life could possibly presage more divestitures.

"They will almost certainly have to find assets to sell to appease the bond rating agencies," says analyst Craig Moffett, noting T's "incredible" debt load.

