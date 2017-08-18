Ritter solidifies Phase 3 program for RP-G28; shares up 6%

Incorporating guidance from the FDA during their End-of-Phase 2 meeting, Ritter Pharmaceuticals (RTTR +5.7% ) clarifies its Phase 3 program for lactose intolerance (LI) candidate RP-G28.

Two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled confirmatory studies similar in design and size to its Phase 2b/3 trial will be conducted and will include additional components to demonstrate durability of effect. The studies, which may be run in parallel, should commence in H1 2018. The primary endpoint for both will be the change in LI symptom scores from baseline to day 30.

Secondary endpoints will measure patients' continued meaningful treatment benefit.

RP-G28, a highly purified galactooligosaccharide, is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon. If approved, it will be the first drug cleared by the FDA for the indication.

Previously: Additional analysis of clinical data on Ritter's lead candidate RP-G28 show clear treatment effect with good safety profile; shares up 7% (Aug. 3)