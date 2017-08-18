Stocks extend losses, pointing to second straight weekly drop

Stocks slip at the open, extending yesterday's dismal showing that saw the S&P 500 sink to its second-worst performance this year; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all -0.3% .

European markets are lower, with U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC both -1% and Germany's DAX -0.5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -1.2% while China's Shanghai Composite closed flat.

Retailers maintain the spotlight among U.S. earnings reports, as Ross Stores ( +11.2% ) and Gap ( +2.8% ) surge in early action after both companies beat bottom-line estimates, but Foot Locker ( -24.8% ) plunged after missing earnings and revenue estimates with comparable same-store sales falling well short of expectations; Deere ( -8.8% ) also reported quarterly results, which showed better than expected earnings but disappointing revenues.

Most sectors are starting in the red, with industrials ( -0.5% ), telecom services ( -0.5% ) and real estate ( -0.6% ) showing relative weakness.

U.S. Treasury prices have ticked up in recent trading, with the benchmark 10-year yield now 2 bps lower at 2.16%.

U.S. crude oil -0.1% at $47.03/bbl.

Still ahead: consumer sentiment