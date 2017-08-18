Micron announces new R&D facility in Boise

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) announces a new semiconductor R&D facility in Boise, Idaho that will nearly double the company’s cleanroom space in the area.

Micron will use the facility to design and develop future memory and storage tech before moving the processes to one of the company’s 12 fabs around the world for full production.

The company’s leading-edge DRAM tech transitioned from the previously existing Boise facility to the Hiroshima production fab.

Micron completed initial development for 64-layer 3D NAND in Boise before moving to volume production in Singapore fabs.

Micron shares are up 0.96%.

