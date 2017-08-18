New York & Company pops after improved foot traffic

New York & Company (NYSE:NWY) rallies after Q2 results top expectations.

The company reported its best gross margin rate (+180 bps to 30.6%) for the quarter since 2005 as occupancy costs and buying expenses were reigned in.

"Most notably in the quarter was the significant improvement in the traffic trends to our NY&CO brick-and-mortar stores, which we attribute to the success of our product and marketing including the launch of Gabrielle Union for 7th Avenue and the continued growth in our Eva Mendes Collection," says New York & Company CEO Gregory Scott.

