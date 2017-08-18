Gold hits $1,300/oz. for first time this year

Gold miners are broadly higher after Comex futures break above $1,300/oz. for the first time this year, sparked by a selloff in global equities, the Barcelona terrorist attack and concerns about Pres. Trump’s pro-business agenda.

December gold is now +0.7% at $1,301.60/oz., +0.5% for the week and on track for a second straight weekly gain after last week's 2.5% bump.

With gold passing $1,300, Jeb Handwerger of GoldStockTrades.com expects “a move to test decade highs made in 2011 at $1,900.”

Also, silver +0.2% at $17.09/oz. after earlier passing a two-month high of $17.25, and palladium +0.2% at $984/oz., on track for a third straight week of gains.

Among top precious metals miners: ABX +1.9% , NEM +2.1% , AEM +2% , GG +0.4% , KGC +0.4% , HMY +7% , AU +2.5% , GFI +3.7% , SBGL +1.5% , WPM +0.7% .

