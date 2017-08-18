Retail sector in harm's way after Foot Locker results

A variety of retail stocks are in decline after weak Foot Locker results set a negative tone. Early decliners include Iconix Brand (ICON -3.9% ), Xcel Brands (XELB -4.5% ), Skechers (SKX -1.5% ), Crocs (CROX -2.4% ), PVH (PVH -1% ), Worldwide Wolverine (WWW -1.5% ), Fossil Group (FOSL -3.2% ), Perry Ellis International (PERY -1.5% ), Lululemon (LULU -0.9% ), Hanesbrands (HBI -1.9% ), Shoe Carnival (SCVL -5.7% ), Buckle (BKE -3.2% ) and L Brands (LB -2.9% ). Even Gap (NYSE:GPS) is off 0.50% , despite raising profit guidance.

