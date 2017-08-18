Retail sector in harm's way after Foot Locker results

A variety of retail stocks are in decline after weak Foot Locker results set a negative tone. Early decliners include Iconix Brand (ICON -3.9%), Xcel Brands (XELB -4.5%), Skechers (SKX -1.5%), Crocs (CROX -2.4%), PVH (PVH -1%), Worldwide Wolverine (WWW -1.5%), Fossil Group (FOSL -3.2%), Perry Ellis International (PERY -1.5%), Lululemon (LULU -0.9%), Hanesbrands (HBI -1.9%), Shoe Carnival (SCVL -5.7%), Buckle (BKE -3.2%) and L Brands (LB -2.9%). Even Gap (NYSE:GPS) is off 0.50%, despite raising profit guidance.
