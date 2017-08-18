Reuters: Shell's Deer Park crude unit to be shut at least a week

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) expects the large crude unit at its 325.7K bbl/day Deer Park, Texas, refinery joint venture to be shut for at least a week of repairs following a fire yesterday, Reuters reports.

The refinery's 270K bbl/day DU-2 crude distillation unit was shut yesterday by a fire on its vacuum unit, and DU-2's 115K bbl/day VF-2 vacuum distillation unit, where a release of residue triggered the blaze, also was shut, according to the report.

Production on the refinery's gasoline producing unit and coking unit reportedly have been cut back due to the crude unit's outage.