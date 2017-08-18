Barclays looks to "hot desking" to cut costs

Called OccupEye, devices installed to the underside of desks use heat and motion detectors to track how much time employees are at their desks. Barclays (NYSE:BCS) in recent months has been rolling them out.

The bank tells Bloomberg the devices are not for checking up on employees, but "hot desking" is instead about identifying possible ways to cut costs through optimized work space or reduced energy consumption.

Barclays CEO Jes Staley is on record as saying there are "tremendous savings" to be had by reducing the bank's real estate footprint.