Brazil to swap environmental fines for recovery works, benefiting Petrobras

Brazil will allow environmental offenders to exchange fines for recovery works at a discount, the environment minister says, in an attempt to reduce litigation and raise funds for projects amid a deep recession in the country.

From the 23B reais ($7.24B) in environmental fines imposed by the government during 2011-16, federal agency Ibama has received just 605M reais as most offenders appealed against the penalties in courts.

Petrobras (PBR +1.9% ) is expected to be one of the first companies applying for the swap, as the company could cut its debt with Ibama to ~380M reais from 950M if the full discount is applied.