Brazil to swap environmental fines for recovery works, benefiting Petrobras

Brazil will allow environmental offenders to exchange fines for recovery works at a discount, the environment minister says, in an attempt to reduce litigation and raise funds for projects amid a deep recession in the country.
From the 23B reais ($7.24B) in environmental fines imposed by the government during 2011-16, federal agency Ibama has received just 605M reais as most offenders appealed against the penalties in courts.
Petrobras (PBR +1.9%) is expected to be one of the first companies applying for the swap, as the company could cut its debt with Ibama to ~380M reais from 950M if the full discount is applied.
The minister says the swap will not be available for cases such as the 2015 fatal tailings dam disaster by Samarco, the joint venture between Vale (VALE +2.3%) and BHP Billiton (BHP -0.3%).