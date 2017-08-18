Retractable Tech down 31%

Thinly traded nano cap Retractable Technologies (RVP -31.3% ) slumps on more than a 4x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 430K shares, in early trading. No particular news accounts for the action.

A key pending event is a decision from a Texas district court to redetermine the amount of damages due the company from Becton, Dickinson related to its lawsuit claiming BD tried to monopolize the safety syringe market. In December 2016, an appeals court overturned an earlier $113.5M award.

Previously: Supreme Court declines to review Retractable Tech's litigation against BD, case remanded to Texas district court for redetermination of damages; BD up 1% (March 22)

Previously: Becton, Dickinson prevails in appeal of antitrust suit (Dec. 5, 2016)