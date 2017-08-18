Off-price retailers on the mark in Q2

Nomura is positive on Ross Stores (ROST +9% ) after taking in the company's Q2 earnings report.

"We reiterate our Buy rating as we continue to believe ROST is uniquely positioned to both capture department store share donation and operate successfully in an AMZN world," says Nomura.

Bloomberg observes that the strong performance from Ross stores follows solid numbers from off-price retailer TJX Companies (TJX +0.1% ) and a Gap (GPS -1.6% ) report that showed the most strength in the Old Navy business.

In a wordy response Cowen analyst Oliver Chen indicates why Ross & gang are in the sweet spot for retail: "The Formula Here Includes Flexibility + Speed + Impressive Buying Organization. ROST’s 2Q beat & FY guidance raise adds to our conviction that the business model has un-Amazonable characteristics given a focus on offering exceptionally low prices, a treasure hunt bricks & mortar experience, and agility and speed to respond to up-trending and down-trending categories."