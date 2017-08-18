Plunge in Foot Locker sends retail landlords lower

Foot Locker has lost more than a quarter of its value today following an earnings dud, and that's dragging a large swath of the retail sector with it.

That, in turn, is hurting the companies that rent space to these companies. Hit hardest is PREIT (PEI -3.3% ), where Foot Locker represents 4.1% of annualized gross rent, according to Bloomberg. L Brands - which also reported a tough quarter this week - accounts for 4% of rent.