Plunge in Foot Locker sends retail landlords lower

Foot Locker has lost more than a quarter of its value today following an earnings dud, and that's dragging a large swath of the retail sector with it.
That, in turn, is hurting the companies that rent space to these companies. Hit hardest is PREIT (PEI -3.3%), where Foot Locker represents 4.1% of annualized gross rent, according to Bloomberg. L Brands - which also reported a tough quarter this week - accounts for 4% of rent.
Simon Property (SPG -2.4%), GGP (GGP -2%), Macerich (MAC -2.8%), Kimco, Brixmor (BRX -1.8%), DDR (DDR -3.2%), Tanger Factor (SKT -2.4%), CBL (CBL -2%)