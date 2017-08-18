Movie studios discussing premium download deal with Apple, Comcast

Bloomberg reports that movie studios are considering offering digital download deals to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) after stalled negotiations with theater chains.

Studios and theaters were trying to come up with a deal to create a premium download product priced between $30 to $50 that would offer home viewers movies a few weeks after initial release.

Studios want a new revenue stream to offset declining DVD sales and offered theater chains a cut for agreeing to trim the exclusivity window.

Bloomberg sources say a deal with Apple and Comcast could happen early next year.

If those deals work out, studios can tell theaters to agree or the studios will still do the download products anyway.

