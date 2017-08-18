Noble Corp. drillship wins new work with Exxon offshore Guyana

Noble Corp. (NE +0.9% ) is higher after issuing its latest fleet status update, which includes a new three-year contract with Exxon for its Noble Bob Douglas drillship for operations offshore Guyana.

The drillship is expected to start working for XOM in H1 2018 and run until sometime in early 2021; the contract dayrate is not disclosed.

NE did not specify the uses for the drillship, but the unit likely will be used for development drilling on the Liza project; XOM has said previously that Liza production could start by 2020, with four drill centers envisioned for the development with a total of 17 wells, including eight production wells.

Also, the Noble Paul Romano wins two extensions with Hess in the Gulf of Mexico, the first until October at the same $128.5K dayrate and then until December at a reduced $115K dayrate.