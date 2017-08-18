Google Home adds support for free Spotify accounts

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) Home adds support for free Spotify accounts. The smart speaker previously only supported premium accounts.

Users can link the account through the Google Home app.

Google Home keeps updating services to remain a contender in the smart speaker market that it leads in terms of revenue but not in device shipments, a title that belongs to Amazon’s Alexa products.

Apple’s HomePod will join the market in December but the premium product will compete more with higher end wireless audio speakers than the Alexa Dot.

