GE to supply turbines for Australia's largest wind farm

General Electric (GE -0.2% ) has won a contract from the Powering Australian Renewables Fund to supply 123 wind turbines for Australia's largest wind farm project; financial terms are not disclosed.

GE expects the 453 MW Coopers Gap wind farm to produce 1.51M MW-hours of renewable energy every year, enough to power more than 260K average Australian homes.

Coopers Gap is the first wind project for GE in Queensland and the second major project this year announced by GE and AGL Energy - one of the Renewables Fund partners - following the Silverton wind farm in New South Wales.