Bannon on cusp of being lastest Trump staffer to depart

A decision is reportedly imminent from White House Chief of Staff John Kelly on whether Chief Strategist Steven Bannon will keep his job. President Trump is apparently no longer a fan in light of Bannon's suspected leaks to the press and the publicity he has been getting as the mastermind of Trump's successful campaign.

Bannon appears nonplussed over his potential sacking according to friends, as he has ample business opportunities, including partnering with hedge fund honcho Bob Mercer.

Stocks are treating water so far in the session.

