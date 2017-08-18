Fisker to bring all-electric EMotion to CES 2018

Henry Fisker plans to unveil his electric EMotion model at CES 2018 in January.

The EMotion is expected to start shipping in 2019 with level 4 autonomy.

The company is taking preorders for the EMotion with a $2K deposit required.

EMotion by the (planned) numbers: +400 mile range, 9 minutes charging to 125 miles, top speed 161 mph, $129,900 base price.

A $34K version of the EMotion is planned for 2020.

Fisker's latest venture isn't anticipated within the industry to be a high-volume challenger to Tesla (TSLA -0.3% ), although he is clear that is the automaker he is aiming to take on. "I think it's pretty clear when you look at the market, when you look at the premium market, there's really only one company that is out there, and it's Tesla," he recently told Business Insider.

Fisker's design portfolio includes the BMW Z8, Aston Martin DB9, Aston Martin V8 Vantage, Fisker Karma, Galpin-Fisker Mustang Rocket and VLF Force 1 V10.