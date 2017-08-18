Google announces hate crime news index, launches preview of Android O

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) announces the Documenting Hate News Index, a cooperation between Google News lab, Pitch Interactive, and ProPublica to use machine learning to track and report on hate crimes around the country.

The project utilizes Google Cloud Natural Language API to scrape the prior six months of Google News for stories on hate crimes, biases, or related abuses and creates a visual tool that makes the information easier for reporters to use.

In other news, Google launches an Android O teaser for Monday’s announcement.

