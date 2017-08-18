Deere -6% as farm sales outlook disappoints, Baird downgrades

Deere (DE -6% ) drops as much as 9% in its biggest one-day loss in two years, as disappointing FQ3 results and a weak full-year farm equipment sales forecast prompts a downgrade at Baird to Neutral from Outperform with a $130 stock price target from $140.

The stock "had a good run [but] it's about to get tougher going forward," Baird analyst Mig Dobre writes in a note to clients. "We thought 3Q would mark the last big operating beat quarter of FY 17 before focus fully shifted to FY18... this proved not to be the case."

Dobre says DE's pace of margin improvement lagged Baird's forecast, and while full-year guidance was raised, the road will get tougher as comps are difficult and farm fundamentals remain weak.

DE continues to expect its full-year farm equipment sales in the U.S. and Canada, its biggest markets, to fall ~5%, partly due to continuing impact of low crop prices.