Report: Petrobras, Brazil government dispute rights transfer worth $30B

Petrobras (PBR +4.5% ) is locked in a dispute with Brazil's government over the value of offshore oil blocks worth an estimated $30B, Reuters reports, citing local newspaper Valor Econômico.

The dispute centers on a 2010 contract in which PBR paid the government for the transfer of exploratory rights over certain offshore oil areas; oil prices were much higher at the time, at ~$90/bbl.

PBR believes it is owed $30B while the Planning and Finance Ministries conclude the government is owed that same amount, according to the report.