Toshiba creditors urge company to finish chip sale this month

Toshiba’s (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) main creditors have urged the company to conclude its chip unit sale this month to have time to cross regulatory hurdles before the fiscal year ends in March, according to Nikkei.

The company needs to erase negative shareholder equity before March or risk delisting in Tokyo.

Toshiba has selected a Japan-backed consortium as the winning bidder, but a continued legal battle with Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) and concerns about competitor SK Hynix’s place in the consortium have slowed things down.

Regulatory processes don’t move quickly. For example, Toshiba’s sale of its medical unit to Canon took 9 months to clear despite no competition between the two companies.

Previously: Toshiba, Western Digital comment on court decision (Aug. 15)