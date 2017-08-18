Monsanto cut to Neutral from Buy at UBS as shares approach $128 target

Monsanto (MON -0.1% ) is downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS as the company's share price is now less than 10% away from the accepted Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY +0.5% ) offer of $128.

UBS calculates the market is currently pricing in a ~70% chance of the Bayer deal going through, and its view that the merger will receive antitrust approval remains unchanged.

Despite the amount of industry consolidation, the firm believes Bayer and MON portfolios are more complementary than similar and there could be willing buyers of any required divestitures.