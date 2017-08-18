Matson -24% as company faces new competition for lucrative trading routes

Matson (MATX -24.5% ) shares suffer their biggest selloff ever amid concerns over a new competitor to its West Coast-to-Hawaii shipping business.

TOTE Maritime yesterday announced plans to establish a new shipping service to Hawaii, and has signed a letter of intent to acquire up to four newbuild containerships similar in size to the Aloha-class vessels now being built for MATX.

In response, Stephens downgrades MATX to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $23 price target, slashed from $36, citing competition concerns in MATX's core shipping lane and anticipating "significant multiple contraction for MATX... and an extended period of volatility and uncertainty for the stock."

Also, Wells Fargo downgrades MATX to Underperform from Market Perform with a $22 price target, cut from $35.