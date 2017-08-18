Akorn's weak results may push Fresenius for lower deal price - RBC

Akorn (AKRX -1.7% ) continues its slide, down 4% since Wednesday. RBC says the company's tepid fundamental performance, Q2 sales were down 29% and EPS down 96%, will motivate Fresenius Kabi to lower its $34/share buyout bid.

Analyst Randall Stanicky, after adjusting his EBITDA level, believes the implied takeout multiple of 22.6x is "hard to justify," adding that continued headwinds in generics will probably lead to more weak results in Q3 and Q4 that will "raise questions" around the deal's valuation. Despite the risks to the deal price, he maintains his Sector Perform rating and $34 price target.

The transaction is expected to close in early 2018.

