Studios throw a curveball at movie theaters

The cozy talks between movie studios with Apple and Comcast has sent another shiver across the movie theater sector. The fear is that deals will be worked out to offer digital rentals of films weeks after they open in theaters or on the same-day as a premium service.

Regal Entertainment (RGC -6.3% ), AMC Entertainment (AMC -4.9% ), Cinemark Holdings (CNK -2.7% ) and IMAX (IMAX -1.9% ) are all lower on the day.

