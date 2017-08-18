Credit Suisse still negative on Zoe's Kitchen

Zoe's Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) didn't do enough with its Q2 report to push Credit Suisse off its Underperform rating.

CS' dive into Zoe's: "We see some reasons to be more positive (new menu rollout, new app launching this qtr, delivery business growing), but need to see more evidence that the recent pick-up in SSS is sustainable. Risks incl. SSS upside from menu and digital initiatives."

Shares of Zoe's are down 6.45% .

Previously: Zoe's misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (Aug. 17)

Previously: Transactions fall off at Zoe's Kitchen (Aug. 17)