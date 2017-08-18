MiMedx to divest bone graft unit back to Stability shareholders; shares up 2%

Citing a lack of fit with its strategic transition into a biopharmaceutical firm, MiMedx Group (MDXG +2.4% ) inks an agreement with the former stockholders of Stability, Inc. to divest Stability Biologics back to them.

Acquired by MiMedx in January 2016, Stability Biologics develops/processes bioactive bone graft products and tissue allografts.

CEO Pete Petit says, "We remain very confident in our growth trajectory continuing and in our ability to meet or exceed the revenue projections we have previously set for 2017. In our press release of July 26, 2017, we raised our annual revenue guidance to the range of $309 million to $311 million. Assuming this transaction closes in the third quarter, we will maintain our full year revenue guidance. Even without the Stability Biologics revenue contribution in the fourth quarter, we are confident in our ability to meet our increased revenue guidance for the year. As such, we are also reaffirming all other guidance ranges for the third quarter and full year 2017 as communicated in our July 26 press release."