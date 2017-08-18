Sky: Goldman sells more than $75M worth of Spotify

Goldman Sachs has recently sold more than $75M worth of shares in Spotify (Private:MUSIC), according to Sky News.

That's via selling more than 24,000 shares at $3,100 each, through three Goldman Sachs Investment Partners entities, and makes up less than half of Goldman's stake, the report says.

GSIP is understood to be a long-term shareholder -- it's helping Spotify prep for a public listing -- a source tells Sky that it had "practical reasons" to sell a small stake.

A person close to the company says shares are trading for about $3,400 each on the private market. The streamer has been widely reported to be planning a direct IPO at a valuation north of $13B.