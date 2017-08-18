Texas court rules that Retractable Tech gets nothing in BD suit, dismisses case; shares down 42%

Retractable Technologies (RVP -42% ) slumps on a 14x surge in volume on the news that the Texas District Court judge hearing its antitrust lawsuit against Becton, Dickinson & Company (BDX -0.6% ) determined that Retractable gets nothing and dismissed the case.

Judge Amos Mazzant acknowledged that BD violated the Lanham Act, but said the previously ordered injunctive relief "adequately achieves equity between the parties."

Retractable says its is mulling its options, including a motion for a new trial or amend the judgement and appeal the decision.

Previously: Supreme Court declines to review Retractable Tech's litigation against BD, case remanded to Texas district court for redetermination of damages; BD up 1% (March 22)

Previously: Becton, Dickinson prevails in appeal of antitrust suit (Dec. 5, 2016)