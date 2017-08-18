Bloomberg: Google developing tools to help publishers monetize content

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) has developed a three-pronged effort to drive more traffic to news publishers, according to Bloomberg.

The company will revamp of its “first click free” tool that lets readers get around paywalls when clicking on a publisher link in a search.

Google will also work on publisher tools for online payments and potential subscriber targeting.

Google currently tests the programs on New York Times Co. and Financial Times with discussions ongoing with other publishers.

