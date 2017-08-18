J&J, Bayer log third straight court win over Xarelto

A federal jury has cleared Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.3% ) and Bayer (BAYRY +0.6% ) of charges that they defectively designed a blood thinner, in results from a third trial over the drug.

This decision came down in Mississippi. The ruling is the third straight win for the companies in cases tied to Xarelto, made jointly by Bayer and J&J's Janssen unit.

More than 20,000 users of the drug have sued the companies over an issue tied to patients at a higher risk of uncontrolled bleeding when using Xarelto.

Source: Bloomberg