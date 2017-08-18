America Movil sees downgrade; official urges keeping zero-tariff plan

After a win at Mexico's Supreme Court for America Movil (AMX +1.1% ) -- one that may not end up entirely favorable to the company -- the stock was cut to Neutral from a previous Buy at New Street.

The firm boosted its price target, though, to $19 from $17.50. Shares rose today in NYSE trading to $18.80.

Most analysts are Neutral on the stock now; a week ago, Morgan Stanley departed from that herd to boost the stock to Overweight and set a $21 target (now implying 12% upside).

Meanwhile, Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo Villareal (who's not actually head of the sector) says Mexico's telecom regulator, IFT, should maintain a "zero tariff" approach on interconnection fees to maintain the spirit of the law -- an outcome that would be great for America Movil rivals AT&T (T -0.6% ) and Telefonica (NYSE:TEF).

AT&T's upset because it feels rules are being changed after the company invested nearly $5B, Guajardo says. (h/t Bloomberg)