BMO: Some good Ackman ideas, but headwinds ahead for ADP

Bill Ackman went to investors with a webcast detailing his investment approach to Automatic Data Processing (ADP -0.3% ) yesterday, and while management may not care for a different approach, BMO Capital sees some potentially good ideas.

That doesn't mean the stock won't face short-term headwinds, especially with a proxy fight looming, says analyst Jeffrey Silber. He has a Market Perform rating and $105 price target; shares closed today at $104.41.

“While Pershing's goals may be overly ambitious without both external and internal disruptions, some suggestions may be worth investigating (e.g., corporate overhead reductions),” Silber says.

Ackman says issues including a bloated corporate structure are causing a customer exodus to rivals like Ultimate Software (ULTI +2.4% ) and Workday (WDAY -1.5% ); Silber says it's hard to compare valuations against competitors, considering the amount of restructuring required to make ADP pure-play tech.

